Maha: Two held for stealing motorcycles in Bhiwandi

The police have solved nine cases of motorcycle thefts in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district and arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in the crime, an official said on Friday. In light of the rise in motorcycle thefts during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the police had launched a special drive to nab the accused, said Yogesh Chavan, deputy commissioner of police, Bhiwandi Zone-II.

Acting on a tip-off, the Shanti Nagar police nabbed Maruf Abdul Kudush Ansari (26) from Kidwai Nagar on Tuesday, and on interrogation, the involvement of another accused Iqbal Ahmed Ali Ansari (34) came to light, the official said. The police have seized nine motorcycles stolen from Bhiwandi and Kalyan towns, valued at Rs 4.60 lakh, from the duo, an official said, adding that further probe is underway.

PTI COR ARU ARU.