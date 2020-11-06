Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinese military facing "unanticipated consequences" for misadventure in eastern Ladakh: CDS Rawat

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 15:09 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 15:07 IST
Chinese military facing "unanticipated consequences" for misadventure in eastern Ladakh: CDS Rawat
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr / Oregon National Guard

China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) is facing "unanticipated consequences" for its misadventure in eastern Ladakh because of the "firm and strong" responses by the Indian armed forces and the possibility of transgressions and confrontations on the border spiralling into a larger conflict cannot be ruled out, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat said on Friday. In an address at a virtual seminar, Gen Rawat said the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh remained tense and that India's posturing to deal with it has been "unambiguous", adding the country will not accept any shifting of the LAC.

Talking about myriad external security challenges facing the nation, Gen Rawat also referred to "increasing collusion" between Pakistan and China and said it poses an "omnipresent danger" of regional strategic instability and threatens India's territorial integrity. "The situation along the LAC in eastern Ladakh remains tense. The PLA is facing unanticipated consequences of its misadventure in Ladakh because of the Indian defence force's firm and strong response. Our posturing is unambiguous and we will not accept any shifting of the LAC," he said "In the overall security calculus, border confrontations, transgressions and unprovoked tactical military actions spiralling into a larger conflict cannot, therefore, be discounted," the Chief of Defence Staff(CDS) said at the seminar organised by the National Defence College.

"The constant friction with two of our nuclear-armed neighbours with whom India has fought wars, with both increasingly acting in collusion, poses an omnipresent danger of regional strategic instability with potential for escalation, threatening our territorial integrity and strategic cohesion." The CDS said the "unabated proxy war" unleashed by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir accompanied by a "vicious" anti-India rhetoric on social media and efforts to create social disharmony within India have taken Indo-Pak relations to a new low. "The surgical strikes post Uri terror attack and the Balakot air strikes have delivered a strong message to Pakistan that it no longer enjoys the impunity of pushing terrorists across the Line of Control under the nuclear bogey," he said.

"The new Indian template has injected ambiguity and uncertainty in Pakistan, evident in its media reports, about Indian Armed Forces reaction, if Pakistan sponsored terrorists cross the threshold of tolerance," Gen Rawat added. The CDS said despite internal problems, failing economy, international isolation and vitiated civil-military relations, Pakistan will continue to "profess" that Kashmir is their "unfinished agenda".

"And its Army will continue to raise the bogey of an existential threat from India to justify its disproportionately large strength and need for funds to maintain its war fighting capabilities," he said. Gen Rawat said Pakistan has continued to remain the epicenter of armed Islamist insurgency and terrorism.

"For three decades now, the Pakistan Army and the ISI - known as the 'Deep State' have been waging a proxy war in Jammu and Kashmir and are now increasingly resorting to non kinetic means by launching vicious anti India rhetoric on social media and propagating false communal narratives to create social disharmony within India," he said. Gen Rawat also listed various initiatives to reform the Indian defence forces through a variety of measures including ongoing work on setting up of theatre commands, reforming the procurement process to ensure optimal management of the allotted budget, initiatives to ensure jointness among three forces in training and logistics.

"We are moving towards a Peninsular/Maritime Theatre Command, an Air Defence Theatre Command and three land centric Integrated Theatre Commands for our Northern and Western borders. We are presently in advance stages of firming up the contours of the structures and transformation," he said. Referring to evolving geo-political situation, the CDS said China, with its ambition of emerging as a global power, is already making inroads into South Asia, Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and especially East Africa through the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

"Chinese aspirations are evident in the ever-expanding Chinese military maritime footprints in the Indo Pacific, huge investments in the IOR littorals, and entering into strategic partnerships with a number of countries in the region like South Africa, Egypt, Pakistan and the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN)," he said. Gen Rawat said the economic slowdown due to the coronavirus pandemic has made China repressive at home but aggressive abroad as is evident through its posturing in South China Sea, East China Sea and the Taiwan Straits.

""For India the challenges have manifested with military flare-ups along the LAC. In the coming years we are likely to witness aggressive pursuit of hegemonic interests by China manifesting through economic exploitation of weaker nations." About internal challenges, he said the 'Left Wing Extremism' and growing 'urban terrorism' have also contributed towards vitiating India's security environment. With warfare ranging from conventional to hybrid, he observed that the overall security dynamics are replete with strategic unpredictability. "This gets further compounded by the phenomenal economic and military rise of China and the unique hybrid capabilities of Pakistan and machinations of its Deep State. Equally important is the need to reflect the context in which all these activities are taking place as it affects national interests, undermining our values and ethos, that we mandated to protect," he said.

The CDS observed that the present environment and the future trends indicate a host of challenges India must overcome "to compete, deter, and if necessary, to fight and win tomorrow's wars." "In addition to conventional war, the challenges in the hybrid and sub-conventional domain are more immediate and of profound concern, calling for an integrated response for which the Armed Forces will require to be duly empowered through technology absorption duly fused with appropriate and right sized organisations," he said. Gen Rawat said the future civil-military integration will hold the key to a 'whole of nations' approach towards national security. "In the wake of contracting envelope of the defence budget we must look at creating dual use infrastructure through civil military fusion." He said the emergence of a hyper connected and super collaborative world spawning innovation in artificial intelligence, cognitive sciences, robotics, drones, bio weapons, directed energy weapons, quantum computing, nano technology and cyber capabilities will revolutionise warfare in the years to come.

"These disruptive technologies are having a foundational impact on how wars will be fought. China has been focussing on military transformation and force structuring that blend with the development of disruptive technologies," he said. He said it has raised a 'Strategic Support Force; that is acquiring capabilities in space, cyber and electronic warfare domain to conduct an "intelligentised" form of warfare.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Light at the end of month-long lockdown tunnel, says UK PM Johnson

The four weeks of coronavirus lockdown imposed in England until December 2 will be enough to make a real impact and there is light at the end of that tunnel for as normal a Christmas as possible, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said. Ad...

Deal or no deal, Northern Ireland faces Brexit trade disruption

Northern Ireland will not be ready on January 1 to implement the systems needed to keep trade moving with the rest of the United Kingdom as required by the Brexit divorce deal, the National Audit Office said on Friday. The National Audit Of...

Meeting held over Maha Legislature's winter session in Nagpur

Officials and security staff of the Maharashtra Legislature held a meeting in Nagpur on Friday to take stock of the preparations for the winter session scheduled to be held in that city from December 7. The meeting was attended by Legislatu...

Lufthansa could need more money next year - Spiegel cites govt document

The German government believes flag carrier airline Lufthansa could need more money next year, Der Spiegel magazine reported, citing an internal government document. It also cited an unnamed government representative as saying that official...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020