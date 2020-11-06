Maha: MACT awards Rs 35.57 lakh to kin of accident victim

A Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane district has awarded a compensation of Rs 35.57 lakh to the kin of an MSRTC driver who was killed in an accident in 2016. In the order issued on Wednesday, MACT member R N Rokade directed the respondent in the case Gurmeet Singh to pay the compensation to the kin of Mangal Rajendra Patil (49), who was employed a driver with the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC).

The matter was decided ex-parte, as Singh did not respond to the tribunal's notice or appear before it to defend himself. Counsel of the claimants U S Pandey informed the tribunal that on September 14, 2016, Patil was hit by a motorcycle driven by the opponent on a highway near Teen Hath Naka in Thane city, and he subsequently died during treatment at the civil hospital.

A case was registered against the motorcyclist at Naupada police station, he said. As the kin of the deceased were dependent on his income, the claim was filed before the tribunal, it was stated.

In his order, the judge noted that the police probe had revealed that the motorcyclist was driving in a rash and negligent manner and he was solely responsible for the accident. He directed the respondent to pay the kin of the deceased the compensation and along with the interest at 8 per cent per annum.