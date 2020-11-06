Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: MACT awards Rs 35.57 lakh to kin of accident victim

In the order issued on Wednesday, MACT member R N Rokade directed the respondent in the case Gurmeet Singh to pay the compensation to the kin of Mangal Rajendra Patil (49), who was employed a driver with the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC). The matter was decided ex-parte, as Singh did not respond to the tribunal's notice or appear before it to defend himself.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 06-11-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 16:15 IST
Maha: MACT awards Rs 35.57 lakh to kin of accident victim

A Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane district has awarded a compensation of Rs 35.57 lakh to the kin of an MSRTC driver who was killed in an accident in 2016. In the order issued on Wednesday, MACT member R N Rokade directed the respondent in the case Gurmeet Singh to pay the compensation to the kin of Mangal Rajendra Patil (49), who was employed a driver with the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC).

The matter was decided ex-parte, as Singh did not respond to the tribunal's notice or appear before it to defend himself. Counsel of the claimants U S Pandey informed the tribunal that on September 14, 2016, Patil was hit by a motorcycle driven by the opponent on a highway near Teen Hath Naka in Thane city, and he subsequently died during treatment at the civil hospital.

A case was registered against the motorcyclist at Naupada police station, he said. As the kin of the deceased were dependent on his income, the claim was filed before the tribunal, it was stated.

In his order, the judge noted that the police probe had revealed that the motorcyclist was driving in a rash and negligent manner and he was solely responsible for the accident. He directed the respondent to pay the kin of the deceased the compensation and along with the interest at 8 per cent per annum.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Zac Efron to lead survival thriller 'Gold'

Hollywood star Zac Efron will star in upcoming survival thriller Gold. The film will be directed by actor Anthony Hayes, who will also feature in it, reported Deadline.The story follow two strangers traveling through a desert who stumble ac...

Like previous two surges, third wave of coronavirus in Delhi will end soon: Kejriwal

Like the previous two waves of coronavirus, the third one will end soon in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday as he urged Delhiites to make wearing mask a movement to arrest the spread of COVID-19 amid festive season and r...

Amount of fraud in GST needs cautious approach: Official

The CGST department needs to take a cautious approach because of the amount of fraud happening in claiming input tax credit ITC by business entities, an official of the GST administration said on Friday. Deputy commissioner, north, CGST Nav...

Avtar Group launches exclusive job platform for LGBTQ community, veterans

Workplace inclusion expert Avtar Group on Friday launched an exclusive job portal for women, LGBTQ community, physically challenged, millennials and veterans. A first-of-its-kind diversity job portal myAvtar.com will showcase jobs from acro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020