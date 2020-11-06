Patient dies by suicide at SSKM Hospital in Kolkata

The police on Friday morningrecovered the body of a patient from a bathroom of the state-run SSKM Hospital, in the southern part of the city, anofficer here said

The patient, who was undergoing treatment at theCurzon Ward of the hospital, allegedly died by hanging himselffrom the ceiling of the bathroom, he said

"It seems that the person was suffering fromdepression because of his prolonged illness. We have sent thebody for post mortem and informed the family members of thedeceased," the police officer said, adding that a probe hasbeen initiated in the case.