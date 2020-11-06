Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi violence: HC adjourns police's plea against order to supply physical copy of chargesheet to accused

The Delhi High Court on Friday adjourned to November 11 hearing on a petition filed by the Delhi Police challenging a trial court order directing the investigating agency to supply a physical copy of the chargesheet along with other documents to the accused persons in connection with a UAPA case related to the northeast Delhi violence.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 17:37 IST
Delhi violence: HC adjourns police's plea against order to supply physical copy of chargesheet to accused
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Friday adjourned to November 11 hearing on a petition filed by the Delhi Police challenging a trial court order directing the investigating agency to supply a physical copy of the chargesheet along with other documents to the accused persons in connection with a UAPA case related to the northeast Delhi violence. Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad, appearing for the Delhi Police, had earlier urged the Delhi High Court to set aside the orders passed by the trial court on September 21 and October 21.

"The trial court has directed the state to supply a physical copy of the chargesheet along with other documents to the accused persons. While doing so, the trial court was pleased to put the 'onus to supply' completely on the investigating agency ignoring the legal provisions in this regard," Prasad submitted. The Delhi Police, in its plea before the High Court, said that the police report itself is running into about 2,700 pages, a total number of documents and statements of witness running into about 18,000 pages.

"There are 23 volumes including the police report which were filed before the trial court. The petition was filed under Section 482 Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) whereby the petitioner is challenging the legality and validity of orders," the plea said. "The trial court has erred and passed a mechanical order dated October 21 directing the supply of a physical copy of chargesheet ignoring the submissions of the state as also the legal provisions. Further, the trial court allowed the application under Section 207 of the CrPC filed by the accused for the supply of a physical copy of the chargesheet in violation of the law contained in Section 4 read with Section 81 of the Information Technology Act, 2000," it added.

However, the plea said that the provision also indicates that an exception is provided by the legislation that if the documents are voluminous in nature then, instead of furnishing a copy thereof, the court can direct that accused be allowed to inspect it either personally or through a pleader in court. "But, the petitioner has in fact supplied the e-copy/soft copy of the chargesheet in a pen drive to the accused persons/respondents. There is no travesty of justice if a hard copy is not made available to the accused persons," the plea said.

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police had chargesheeted 15 accused under the provisions of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the violence that erupted in the northeast parts of the national capital in February this year. At least 53 people were killed and hundreds of others were injured in the violence that took place in northeast Delhi between February 24 and 26 sparked by clashes between groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act. (ANI)

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nagorno-Karabakh says its two largest cities under fierce attack

Three residents of Nagorno-Karabakhs largest city were killed during overnight shelling by Azeri forces, the enclaves ethnic Armenian-controlled Emergency and Rescue Service said on Friday, as the battle for control of its major settlements...

CAA will be implemented; it is our commitment : Amit Shah in Kolkata.

CAA will be implemented it is our commitment Amit Shah in Kolkata....

NTPC's 1,600 MW Lara thermal power proj to be fully commercially operational from midnight

NTPC on Friday said the second 880 MW unit of the Lara thermal power plant Stage-I in Chhattisgarh will be commercially operational from midnight tonight. With this unit, the 1,600 MW 800 MW X 2 Lara project Stage-I would be fully commercia...

IPL 13: SRH win toss, opt to bowl first against RCB in Eliminator

Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH won the toss and elected to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday. SRH had to win all their last three games in the league-stage to make it to the playoffs. On ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020