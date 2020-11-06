HC issues notices to Jail DG, Supt over non-submission of reports on time on people meeting Lalu

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday issued show cause notices to Director General of Prisons and Superintendent of Birsa Munda jail for not submitting report on time regarding people meeting jailed RJD president Lalu Prasad in RIMS in the past three months. The bench of Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh expressed displeasure over non-submission of the report on time and directed to issue show cause notices to the two senior officials, Additional Solicitor General Rajiv Sinha told PTI- Bhasha, The court said that besides taking up the bail application of Prasad on November 27 it will also take a view on the reports it had sought on October 9 on medical condition of the RJD president from Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences and also those meeting him in the last three months.

The bench had sought to know whether those meeting Prasad had taken due permission from the jail administration and the jail manuals properly followed in this regard. Earlier during the day, the court had deferred till November 27 Prasad's bail plea hearing in a fodder scam case related to Dumka treasury, after the CBI sought more time to file a written reply in the matter.

The RJD leader is in jail in Ranchi since December 2017 in the multi-crore rupees fodder scam cases in Bihar when the RJD was in the government and Prasad chief minister for seven years in 90s. Recently he was shifted to RIMS Director's bungalow following detection of COVID cases among his attendants.

Political rivals have alleged that the jailed RJD supremo was meeting party leaders and others in violation of the jail rules during Bihar polls while staying in RIMS Director's bungalow..