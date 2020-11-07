Servant arrested from Bihar for stealing 750 gm gold

Police have nabbed a man from Bihar for allegedly committing theft from a house in Rabindra Sarobar area here, where he was working as domestic help, an officer said on Friday. The accused was arrested from Bihar's Banka area. He had allegedly stolen 750g of gold ornaments from the residence of the owner of a famous sweet chain shop in the city, the officer said.

A case of theft was lodged with the Rabindra Sarobar Police Station on October 25 following which a raid was conducted at the accused's home in Bihar where he was hiding. "Most of the stolen ornaments have been recovered from his residence in Bihar on Thursday after he confessed his crime and told the police about the place where he had hidden them," the officer said.