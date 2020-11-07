UP: IPL betting racket unearthed, one held

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force on Saturday claimed to have busted an IPL betting racket with the arrest of a bookie. According to a statement issued by the STF, the bookie, identified as Gagandeep Singh, was arrested from Lucknow on Friday. The STF action came following a tip-off that the accused was involved in betting for the past a few days. The STF recovered Rs 4.69 lakh in cash, three mobile phones, two Aadhaar cards, four memory cards and three SIM cards, the statement said. Efforts are on to arrest the other accused, it added. A case has been registered against the accused under the UP Public Gambling Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code, the STF said.