2 NSUI activists arrested for 'assaulting' police in Assam

Two activists of the NSUI, the students' wing of the Congress, were arrested on Saturday for allegedly assaulting policemen in Assam's Nagaon district, police said. The incident took place in Morikalong outpost on Friday evening when police personnel seized a scooter from one of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) members for riding it without requisite documents, a senior officer said.

"When the policemen brought the scooter to the outpost, some youths barged into the compound and assaulted the personnel, who then resorted to lathi-charge to bring the situation under control," he said. Two persons involved in the incident were arrested in the morning and a manhunt has been launched to nab the others, the officer added.