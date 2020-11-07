Left Menu
Development News Edition

PMC Bank scam: Arrested auditor seeks bail

Her plea claimed she was not a direct beneficiary of the scam nor was there any incriminating evidence against her in the police charge sheet. The PMC Bank fraud came to light in September last year after Reserve Bank of India discovered the former had created fictitious accounts to hide loans of more than Rs 6,700 crore extended to the almost-bankrupt HDIL.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 18:32 IST
PMC Bank scam: Arrested auditor seeks bail

A bank auditor arrested in connection with the over Rs 4000-crore PMC Bank scam moved a bail application in the sessions court here on Saturday. Anita Kirdat (48) was arrested by Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai police in December last year for allegedly failing to detect irregularities committed by Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank officials despite being its auditor.

In her bail plea filed through advocate Shriganesh Sawalkar, Kirdat claimed she had not committed any crime and had been unnecessarily implicated in the case. Her plea claimed she was not a direct beneficiary of the scam nor was there any incriminating evidence against her in the police charge sheet.

The PMC Bank fraud came to light in September last year after Reserve Bank of India discovered the former had created fictitious accounts to hide loans of more than Rs 6,700 crore extended to the almost-bankrupt HDIL. Besides the EOW, the Enforcement Directorate is also probing the case.

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

Rick and Morty Season 5 will be out quicker, Netflix tweets Season 4 part 2 release date

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey's Erdogan ousts central bank governor after steep lira slide

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan fired central bank governor Murat Uysal on Saturday and replaced him with ex-finance minister Naci Agbal, acting after a 30 plunge in the lira currencys value to record lows this year. The decision to replac...

Centre's first drone pilot training programme announced at IGRUA

The Centre-run flight training institute Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi IGRUA here on Saturday announced its expansion plan to begin drone pilot training courses, a first of its kind initiative by a government body. The premier aircra...

EU says still far apart with Britain on fisheries, state aid in trade talks

There has been some progress in talks on a future trade relationship between Britain and the European Union, but both sides are still far apart on fisheries and state aid for companies, the head of the European Commission said on Saturday.U...

Illegal firecrackers worth Rs 70 lakh seized, 3 arrested in Odisha

A huge quantity of firecrackers were seized from illegal manufacturing units in Odishas Ganjam district and three persons arrested on Saturday, police said. The seizure and arrests were made during raids on illegal firecracker units at Nala...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020