Eight arrested for obtaining credit cards on fake documents

Four couples have been arrested from Delhi's Rani Bagh area on the charge of obtaining credit cards from several banks using fake documents, police said on Saturday. Sixty-three credit and debit cards, 83 cheque books, jewellery and Rs 14,67,285 in cash have also been seized, they said.

The probe into the matter was initiated by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police after it received a complaint from a bank, police said. The bank said that after its internal audit, it identified 36 customers who had got their savings account opened in different names and addresses, they said. During verification by the bank, it was also found that several customers were missing from their addresses, police said.

The accused had procured PAN cards, voter IDs and Aadhaar cards on the basis of fake documents and used these to open accounts in banks and obtain credit cards, they said. Police said they used the credit cards to its transaction limit.

Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW) O P Mishra said, "On the basis of their (bank's) complaint, a case was registered and an investigation was initiated." "During initial investigation, it emerged that the same set of persons had used different IDs, names and addresses to open the alleged bank accounts. While getting these IDs made, they all had changed their facial appearances," he said. Original account opening forms were collected from banks with KYC (know your customer) and other details, Mishra said. The accused used credit cards for buying jewellery and costly items, he said, adding that they even obtained loans on these cards. They also had their own swiping machines to misrepresent transactions, the officer said.

Those arrested are Ajay Kshatriya (35) and his wife, Manish Kshatriya (40) and his wife, Kawal Raj (66) and his wife, and Arun Sharma and his wife, police said. Manish was allegedly the mastermind and was instrumental in arranging fake IDs. He used photos of his family members to create different identities with different names and addresses, they said.

Mishra said that "as per the disclosure of the accused persons, an amount of around 50 lakhs of cheated money is lying in different bank accounts." "The same is being verified and efforts are being made to seize the money," he said. Fifteen mobile phones with SIM cards taken on fake IDs have also been recovered, the officials said.