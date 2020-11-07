C'garh: Two boys drown in river during b'day celebration

Left Menu
A birthday celebration by a group of friends on the riverbank turned into tragedy on Saturday when two of them drowned near Kondagaon town in Chhattisgarh, police said. The incident took place in the afternoon near Chargaon dam on the Narangi river under Kondagaon police station limits. The bodies of Amokh Thakur (16) and Kamran Ansari (17) were fished out from the river while Vatsal Sen (17) was missing, an official said.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 07-11-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 21:01 IST
A birthday celebration by a group of friends on the riverbank turned into tragedy on Saturday when two of them drowned near Kondagaon town in Chhattisgarh, police said. The incident took place in the afternoon near Chargaon dam on the Narangi river under Kondagaon police station limits.

The bodies of Amokh Thakur (16) and Kamran Ansari (17) were fished out from the river while Vatsal Sen (17) was missing, an official said. Thakur and seven others, all natives of Kondagaon town, had gone to the riverbank to celebrate his birthday.

After he and two others lost their footing and slipped into deep water while bathing, their friends raised alarm. Local police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) launched a search operation and retrieved two bodies.

The search for the third boy was suspended for night and will be resumed on Sunday morning, the official said. PTI COR TKP KRK KRK

