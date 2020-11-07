Man arrested, booked under PSA for land grab

A suspected land grabber was arrested on Saturday and booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) here, police said. Prabhaker Singh, alias Showki, is a habitual offender. Six FIRs have been registered against him at Gharota police station since 2005, he said.

Singh was arrested under the stringent PSA pursuant to a detention order issued by the district magistrate Jammu, the official said. A team headed by Gharota police station incharge Mahesh Sharma arrested the suspect. He has been sent to jail. PTI TAS HMB