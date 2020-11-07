Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man arrested, booked under PSA for land grab

Six FIRs have been registered against him at Gharota police station since 2005, he said. Singh was arrested under the stringent PSA pursuant to a detention order issued by the district magistrate Jammu, the official said. A team headed by Gharota police station incharge Mahesh Sharma arrested the suspect.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-11-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 22:26 IST
Man arrested, booked under PSA for land grab

A suspected land grabber was arrested on Saturday and booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) here, police said. Prabhaker Singh, alias Showki, is a habitual offender. Six FIRs have been registered against him at Gharota police station since 2005, he said.

Singh was arrested under the stringent PSA pursuant to a detention order issued by the district magistrate Jammu, the official said. A team headed by Gharota police station incharge Mahesh Sharma arrested the suspect. He has been sent to jail. PTI TAS HMB

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Rick and Morty Season 5 will be out quicker, Netflix tweets Season 4 part 2 release date

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bengal reports 3,928 new COVID-19 cases, record 4,339 recoveries

West Bengals COVID-19 tally crossed the four lakh-mark on Saturday as 3,928 more people tested positive for the infection, the health bulletin said. The fresh infections pushed the states coronavirus caseload to 4,01,394, it said.West Benga...

Rio's samba scene struggles to find a tune after COVID-19 batters Brazil

After months of coronavirus-induced inactivity, Rio de Janeiros legendary samba scene is tentatively tiptoeing back to life, offering a sliver of hope to those whose livelihoods depend on the traditional Afro-Brazilian musical genre.The sma...

"Vel yatra' will resume," says TN BJP

The BJPs Tamil Nadu unit chief L Murugan on Saturday said the Vel Yatra would resume from tomorrow and go on as per the schedule. A day after police stopped the Vel or Vetrivel Yatra at Tiruttani near here since the government had banned it...

Belarusian police detain dozens of doctors ahead of anti-government rally

Belarusian police on Saturday detained dozens of medical professionals who had planned to take part in an anti-government protest in the capital Minsk, a prominent human rights group said.Viasna, which is based in Minsk, said 60 doctors and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020