Man arrested, booked under PSA for land grab
Six FIRs have been registered against him at Gharota police station since 2005, he said. Singh was arrested under the stringent PSA pursuant to a detention order issued by the district magistrate Jammu, the official said. A team headed by Gharota police station incharge Mahesh Sharma arrested the suspect.PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-11-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 22:26 IST
A suspected land grabber was arrested on Saturday and booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) here, police said. Prabhaker Singh, alias Showki, is a habitual offender. Six FIRs have been registered against him at Gharota police station since 2005, he said.
Singh was arrested under the stringent PSA pursuant to a detention order issued by the district magistrate Jammu, the official said. A team headed by Gharota police station incharge Mahesh Sharma arrested the suspect. He has been sent to jail. PTI TAS HMB
