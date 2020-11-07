Perarivalan undergoes tests at private hospital

One of the life convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case and now on parole, A G Perarivalan, was taken to a private hospital in Villupuram for a medical check-up, hospital sources said. Perarivalan, who has urological issues, was accompanied by his mother T Arputhammal, and was escorted from his house in Jolarpettai in Tirupathur district by police personnel.

He was treated as an outpatient and tests were performed as he is suffering from urological problems, the hospital sources said. Later, he was taken to another private hospital on Tiruchy Road for a general check-up.

On September 24, a division bench headed by Justice N Kirubakaran of the Madras High Court granted 30-day leave to Perarivalan. His ordinary leave expires on November 9. On Friday, a division bench comprising Justice M M Sundresh and Justice D Krishnakumar extended the parole by two weeks (till November 23) while allowing an application moved by Perarivalan's mother.PTI JSP SS PTI PTI