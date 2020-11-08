Left Menu
Development News Edition

4 security forces personnel, 3 militants killed during infiltration bid by ultras in J&K's Machil

However, three Army soldiers, including an officer, and a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan were also killed during the operation, they added. Meanwhile, Srinagar-based defence spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia said at about 1 am, a BSF patrol noticed suspicious movement near the Anti-Infiltration Obstacle System (LoC fence), about 3.5 km from the LoC.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 08-11-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 15:52 IST
4 security forces personnel, 3 militants killed during infiltration bid by ultras in J&K's Machil
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Four security forces personnel, including an Army officer, and three militants were killed during a failed infiltration bid by the ultras along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Machil sector on Sunday, officials said. The militants made an abortive bid during the night to infiltrate into the Indian side of the LoC in Machil sector in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, they added.

The infiltrators were challenged and three of them were killed, the officials said. However, three Army soldiers, including an officer, and a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan were also killed during the operation, they added.

Meanwhile, Srinagar-based defence spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia said at about 1 am, a BSF patrol noticed suspicious movement near the Anti-Infiltration Obstacle System (LoC fence), about 3.5 km from the LoC. The BSF personnel challenged the infiltrators and a gunbattle ensued, in which a militant was killed, he said.

"A BSF soldier was killed in action (KIA) and the firefight stopped at 0400 hours," Col Kalia said in a statement. He said more troops were rushed to the area and the movement of the militants was tracked with the help of surveillance devices.

"Contact was re-established at 1020 hours when heavy fire was drawn by own search parties approximately 1.5 km from the LoC. In the ensuing firefight, two more terrorists were killed. Own troops suffered three KIA and two injured," Col Kalia said. He added that the injured soldiers have been evacuated.

The operation is in progress and further details are awaited, the spokesperson said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 titled, spoilers revealed, Chapter 135 to be out in Dec

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

Not waiting: Biden transition team at work amid limbo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

55 counting centres, 78 CAPF cos, CCTVs: All set for Nov 10 as Bihar awaits poll results

The Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for counting of votes on November 10 for the Bihar assembly polls as the state awaits results of a closely-fought election. The poll panel said it has set up a total of 55 counting cen...

Arnab shifted to Taloja jail for using mobile phone in custody

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, arrested in connection with the suicide of an interior designer, was on Sunday shifted to Taloja jail in Maharashtras Raigad district from a COVID-19 quarantine centre in Alibaug, a police official...

Working on aviation fuel from Gadchiroli bamboo plan: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said he was working on an idea to set up a refinery for production of aviation fuel from bamboo grown in Maharashtras Gadchiroli district. Gadkari was speaking at the inauguration of an Atmanirbhar Bha...

Hero Motorsports Team Rally wins 'The Baja Portalegre'

Hero MotoSports Team Rally has won the BAJA Portalegre Rally. Sebastian Buhler brought home the victory for the team and in the process also won the 2020 FIM Cross-Country BAJAs World Cup.Continuing his outstanding performance this season, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020