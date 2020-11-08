Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police foil BJP leaders attempt to hold protest in support of Arnab Goswami at Rajghat

Police on Sunday detained BJP leaders Kapil Mishra and Tajinder Bagga and foiled their bid to hold a protest at Rajghat here in support of journalist Arnab Goswami, arrested in connection with a 2018 abetment of suicide case of an interior designer.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 17:00 IST
Police foil BJP leaders attempt to hold protest in support of Arnab Goswami at Rajghat

Police on Sunday detained BJP leaders Kapil Mishra and Tajinder Bagga and foiled their bid to hold a protest at Rajghat here in support of journalist Arnab Goswami, arrested in connection with a 2018 abetment of suicide case of an interior designer. The two BJP leaders were whisked away to Rajender Nagar police station as they tried to stage a dharna near Mahtma Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat in the morning.

Mishra, a former minister of the Delhi government, said the protest was planned to support Goswami against his arrest by police in Maharashtra. "It’s a first in the country that not only a journalist has been arrested, his family members have also been booked just because he questioned the government. We are against this atrocity against Goswami committed by the Maharashtra government," he said.

A senior police officer said 23 people, including Mishra and Bagga, were detained around 10.30 am as they tried to violate orders and insisted on holding a protest at Rajghat. They were later released. Goswami was arrested on Wednesday from his residence at Lower Parel in Mumbai for allegedly abetting the suicide of interior designer Anvay Naik, and was taken to the Alibaug police station in neighbouring Raigad district. He was remanded in judicial custody till November 18 by a local court.

Goswami is currently lodged at a local school which has been designated as a COVID-19 centre for the Alibaug prison..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 titled, spoilers revealed, Chapter 135 to be out in Dec

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

Not waiting: Biden transition team at work amid limbo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mizoram to partly withdraw forces from Assam border, BSF to be deployed

Mizoram would withdraw a section of its forces from the border with Assam and BSF personnel will be deployed in their place, a senior official here said on Sunday. The decision was taken at a meeting, chaired by Union Home Secretary Ajay Ku...

Cong leaders hail Biden, Harris for US polls win; some attack BJP

Several senior Congress leaders have hailed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris triumph in the US elections, with some attacking the BJP alleging that it appeared to side with Donald Trump not following bipartisanship in foreign policy. Biden defea...

Four Indian soldiers, three militants killed in Kashmir gunbattle

Four Indian army soldiers and three militants were killed in Kashmir on Sunday, an Indian Defence Ministry spokesperson said, in the bloodiest gunbattle in the disputed region since April this year. An army patrol noticed suspicious movemen...

Thermal power plants not responsible for worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR: NTPC

State-run power giant NTPC on Sunday said thermal power plants are not responsible for the deteriorating air quality in Delhi-National Capital Region Delhi-NCR. The deterioration in Air Quality Index AQI in NCR is the most serious health is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020