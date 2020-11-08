Left Menu
Development News Edition

When Biden spoke of distant relatives living in Mumbai

Decades after he received a letter from someone by the last name of Biden from Mumbai, soon after becoming a senator, Biden learned that his "great, great, great, great, great grandfather" had worked in the East India Company. "There are five Bidens in Mumbai, India," Biden, then Vice President, told a Washington audience in 2015 at an event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry and Carnegie Endowment for International Peace on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of India-US civil nuclear deal.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-11-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 17:30 IST
When Biden spoke of distant relatives living in Mumbai

When US President-elect Joe Biden was in India's financial capital in 2013, he had told an audience that his distant relatives live in Mumbai. Biden reiterated his claim two years later at an event in Washington, saying there are five Bidens living in Mumbai.

With the 77-year-old Democrat set to take oath as the 46th US President in just over two months, nobody in Mumbai has so far turned up to claim that he is Biden's relative. Decades after he received a letter from someone by the last name of Biden from Mumbai, soon after becoming a senator, Biden learned that his "great, great, great, great, great grandfather" had worked in the East India Company.

"There are five Bidens in Mumbai, India," Biden, then Vice President, told a Washington audience in 2015 at an event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry and Carnegie Endowment for International Peace on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of India-US civil nuclear deal. In 2013, when Biden travelled to Mumbai on his maiden vice presidential trip to India, he spoke about this letter he received when he became the senator for the first time several decades ago.

In his address to the Bombay Stock Exchange on July 24, 2013, Biden narrated his story of the 'Biden from Mumbai'. "It's an honour to be back in India and to be here in Mumbai.

Off script for a second here, I was reminded I was elected to the United States Senate when I was a 29-year-old kid back in 1972, and one of the first letters I received and I regret I never followed up on it. "Maybe, some genealogist in audience can follow up for me, but I received a letter from a gentleman named Biden - Biden, my name - from Mumbai, asserting that we were related," Biden had told the Mumbai audience seven years ago.

In his 2015 speech in Washington, Biden had claimed that his "great, great, great, great, great grandfather" George Biden was a Captain in the East India Trading company and after retirement, decided to settle in India and married an Indian woman. Biden had also said someone provided him with the details including the phone numbers of the Bidens in Mumbai.

He had informed the audience that he was yet to call his Mumbai kin but was planning to do so. It is not clear if Biden did manage to contact them as the five Bidens he spoke of have not 'surfaced' yet.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 titled, spoilers revealed, Chapter 135 to be out in Dec

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

Not waiting: Biden transition team at work amid limbo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mizoram to partly withdraw forces from Assam border, BSF to be deployed

Mizoram would withdraw a section of its forces from the border with Assam and BSF personnel will be deployed in their place, a senior official here said on Sunday. The decision was taken at a meeting, chaired by Union Home Secretary Ajay Ku...

Cong leaders hail Biden, Harris for US polls win; some attack BJP

Several senior Congress leaders have hailed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris triumph in the US elections, with some attacking the BJP alleging that it appeared to side with Donald Trump not following bipartisanship in foreign policy. Biden defea...

Four Indian soldiers, three militants killed in Kashmir gunbattle

Four Indian army soldiers and three militants were killed in Kashmir on Sunday, an Indian Defence Ministry spokesperson said, in the bloodiest gunbattle in the disputed region since April this year. An army patrol noticed suspicious movemen...

Thermal power plants not responsible for worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR: NTPC

State-run power giant NTPC on Sunday said thermal power plants are not responsible for the deteriorating air quality in Delhi-National Capital Region Delhi-NCR. The deterioration in Air Quality Index AQI in NCR is the most serious health is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020