ICore E-Services chit fund scam prime accused Ankul Maiti dies

Maiti (55) was lodged at the Special Jail at Jharpada where he complained of chest pain late on Saturday night and was rushed to Capital Hospital. He died of a suspected heart attack. Police said that he was rushed to the Capital Hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-11-2020 23:09 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 23:09 IST
Ankul Maiti, a prime accused in the ICore E-Services chit fund scam, died at a hospital here on Sunday while under judicial custody, a jail official said. Maiti (55) was lodged at the Special Jail at Jharpada where he complained of chest pain late on Saturday night and was rushed to Capital Hospital. He died of a suspected heart attack.

Police said that he was rushed to the Capital Hospital where the doctors declared him dead. Maiti was looking after the deposit collection for the Kolkata-based ponzi firm. The firm allegedly duped investors to the tune of Rs 900 crore through a branch office in Bhubaneswar by offering them high returns on investments.

He was lodged in the jail since April 2017 after his arrest by CBI. The CBI had arrested Maiti after registering an FIR under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and cheating.

