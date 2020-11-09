Left Menu
Development News Edition

FROM THE FIELD: millions at risk in Sahel, each one with a story to tell

Some 13 million people in the central Sahel region of north Africa require urgent humanitarian assistance, due to violence, insecurity and extreme weather events. Behind these stark figures lie personal stories of tragedy, resilience and hope.

UN News | Updated: 09-11-2020 03:40 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 03:40 IST
FROM THE FIELD: millions at risk in Sahel, each one with a story to tell

“We fled because of the ongoing conflict. A lot of people have been wounded. Five of my family members, including my nephew, were killed. We were afraid of reprisals, so we came here”.

Rokaya and Jamila, two teenagers from Niger, spend several hours every day to collect water for their families. © UNICEF/Juan Haro

Fighting in the town of Tessit, in Mali, forced Abdou Salam Djibril from his home. He is now living in a tent in the informal camp of Bagoundié, some eight kilometres from the town of Gao. He says that those in the camp, including a large number of children, are living on a poor diet, and are getting sick.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has collected the stories of Mr. Djibril and others struggling to cope in a region seeing one of the world’s fastest growing humanitarian emergencies.

Visit UN News for more.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Gao

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Mexico's president won't congratulate Biden until 'legal proceedings' over

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gunmen kill at least 11 in attack on Iraqi army post in Baghdad -sources

Unidentified gunmen killed at least 11 people and wounded 8 others including soldiers in an attack on an Iraqi army post in western Baghdad, police sources and medics said on Monday.The assailants in four vehicles attacked the post in the c...

Soccer-Ibrahimovic might leave next penalty to a team mate

Zlatan Ibrahimovic might leave AC Milans next penalty to team mate Franck Kessie, he said after missing his third spot kick of the season in their 2-2 draw with Verona on Sunday. The 39-year-old later scored Milans equaliser in stoppage tim...

WRAPUP 6-Facing a divided U.S., Biden and aides plan for the 'hard work of governing'

Joe Biden and his advisers on Sunday were working on plans to tackle the crises facing a divided America, first and foremost the raging coronavirus pandemic, a day after the Democrat won enough states to clinch the U.S. presidency. Republic...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks seen buoyant, dollar likely to extend losses

Stocks are expected to stay buoyant on Monday while the dollar is seen likely to extend its downward trend as Democrat Joe Biden won the U.S. presidential election in a move that analysts say would prop up risk assets.The outcome was largel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020