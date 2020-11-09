Gujarat: Runaway BSF ration fund assistant booked for cheating

An assistant in-charge of ration fund of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Gujarat's Kutch district has been booked for allegedly siphoning off Rs 26.11 lakh before he became untraceable in 2016 and declared "bhagoda" (deserter), police said on Monday. As per the FIR lodged by the BSF at Gandhidham 'A' division police station on Sunday night, the accused Mohammed Umar was taking care of ration procurement and managing funds as assistant incharge of ration fund at the BSF campus, situated near Gandhidham city in Kutch district, in early 2016.

"The accused is still untraceable. The BSF had declared him 'Bhagoda' in 2016 for his unauthorised absence from duty and had also informed the police back then. "We have booked Umar for cheating and criminal breach of trust under sections 420 and 409 of the Indian Penal Code," said Gandhidham 'A' division police station sub-inspector J N Chavda.

He said the FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by the BSF. "After Umar suddenly became untraceable, the BSF initiated an inquiry and found irregularities in the account of the ration fund," Chavda said quoting the FIR.

When some grain merchants started approaching the BSF campus to collect their dues, it was revealed that instead of paying money to the merchants, Umar had allegedly siphoned off the funds after procuring ration, the FIR stated. In all, Umar misappropriated Rs 26.11 lakh and used it for his personal purpose, it stated.