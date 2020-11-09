Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU says waiting for Biden to take office before commenting on cooperation

The European Union will wait for U.S. president-elect Joe Biden to take office before commenting on future cooperation with Washington, the 27-nation bloc's executive Commission said on Monday. the EU is waiting for the new president-elect to take office before starting to comment on what this will imply when it comes to our relationship."

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 09-11-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 17:27 IST
EU says waiting for Biden to take office before commenting on cooperation

The European Union will wait for U.S. president-elect Joe Biden to take office before commenting on future cooperation with Washington, the 27-nation bloc's executive Commission said on Monday. "I think we should take things one step at a time," spokesman Eric Mamer told a news briefing. "We have had now a process in the United States ... ongoing for a while and has now led to us welcoming the victory in the election of Joe Biden."

"It is still very, very early days and therefore at the moment ... the EU is waiting for the new president-elect to take office before starting to comment on what this will imply when it comes to our relationship."

Also Read: Joe Biden is corrupt career politician; betrayed America for last 47 years: Trump

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Health News Roundup: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?; CDC reports 236,547 deaths from coronavirus and more

Mexico's president won't congratulate Biden until 'legal proceedings' over

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Tata Steel Europe partners South Korea’s POSCO on high-speed travel

Indian steel giant Tata Steels European arm and POSCO from South Korea on Monday announced a collaboration to develop and test cutting-edge steels and tube designs to be used in high-speed travel. Tata Steel Europe said the innovative steel...

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Jeopardy!' game show host Alex Trebek dies at 80, fans mourn an 'icon'; K-pop kings BTS win four MTV Europe Music Awards at virtual ceremony and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Jeopardy game show host Alex Trebek dies at 80, fans mourn an iconJeopardy game show host Alex Trebek died on Sunday at the age of 80, and his passing was mourned by fans who calle...

Kenya-based teacher awarded 2020 Ahimsa Award in UK

Kenya-based teacher Peter Tabichi, who was awarded the USD 1-million Global Teacher Prize last year, has been conferred the 2020 Ahimsa Award by the Trustees of the Institute of Jainology in London. The Institute of Jainlology IOJ represe...

Georgia's COVID-19 cases top 60,000

Tbilisi Georgia, November 9 ANISputnik Georgia reported 2,927 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing its total to 60,680.A total of 1,033 of the 2,927 new cases were confirmed in the capital city of Tbilisi, the National Centre for Disease Con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020