Macron, Kurz to meet in Paris to discuss European security

Macron, Kurz to meet in Paris to discuss European securityReuters | Paris | Updated: 09-11-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 17:49 IST
President Emmanuel Macron will hold talks with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz in Paris on Tuesday before the two leaders join a phone call with the leaders of Germany and the European Commission among others, the French presidency said.
Europe is reeling from a spate of deadly Islamist attacks in France and Austria in recent weeks.
- READ MORE ON:
- Austrian
- Richard Lough
- Emmanuel Macron
- French
- Islamist
ALSO READ
Report: Fugitive tech boss was Austrian spy agency informant
Austrian minister says at least one 'Islamist terrorist' behind Vienna attack
Austrian minister says at least one 'Islamist terrorist' behind Vienna attack
Austrian chancellor says Vienna shooting was a "repulsive terror attack"
Vienna terrorist was acting alone: Austrian interior minister