Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guv should show concern for Naik kin instead of Arnab: Malik

Goswami and two others were arrested last week by the Raigad police for allegedly abetting the 2018 suicide of Naik, an interior designer and resident of Alibaug, over non-payment of dues by Republic TV and a couple of other entities. Speaking to reporters here, Malik, an NCP minister, said it was not right on part of the Governor to take sides with the accused over Naiks family.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-11-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 19:09 IST
Guv should show concern for Naik kin instead of Arnab: Malik

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari should have expressed concern for the family of late Anvay Naik instead of Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, arrested in connection with the interior designers suicide, state Minister Nawab Malik said on Monday. Goswami and two others were arrested last week by the Raigad police for allegedly abetting the 2018 suicide of Naik, an interior designer and resident of Alibaug, over non-payment of dues by Republic TV and a couple of other entities.

Speaking to reporters here, Malik, an NCP minister, said it was not right on part of the Governor to take sides with the accused over Naiks family. The NCP spokesperson's comments came after the Governor spoke to Home Minister Anil Deshmukh over the phone to convey his concern on the security and health of Goswami, who is in jail under judicial custody.

Koshyari also asked Deshmukh to allow Goswami's family to see him and speak to him. The way the Governor has expressed concern for a special 'kaidi' (inmate) Arnab, I think he (the Governor) should understand that Arnab Goswami has been arrested for a serious offence," Malik said.

If he wanted to express concern, he should have expressed concern for Anvay Naiks family. They were seeking justice for several months. "It is not right to take sides with an accused instead of them (Naiks), the Minority Affairs Ministry added.

Goswami and two others - Feroze Shaikh and Nitish Sarda - were arrested on November 4 on charges of abetting the suicide of Naik and his mother over alleged non-payment of dues by companies of the accused. After his arrest from his residence in Mumbai, Goswami was taken to Alibaug, around 90km from the metropolis, where the Chief Judicial Magistrate remanded him and the other two accused in judicial custody till November 18.

The 47-year-old news anchor was kept at a local school which has been designated as a COVID-19 centre for the Alibaug prison. On Sunday, he was shifted to Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai after allegedly being found using a mobile phone while in judicial custody.

On Monday, the Bombay High Court refused to grant interim bail to Goswami and the two others said the accused have the remedy of seeking relief from the sessions court concerned (in Alibaug)..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Sonam Kapoor reflects on her journey in Bollywood as her 'Saawariya' clocks in 13 years

As her debut flick Saawariya clocked in 13 years on Monday, actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja reflected on her journey in Bollywood. She took to Instagram to share a picture from her initial photo-shoots for the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial.The...

JKNPP revokes Bhim Singh's expulsion as chief patron after terming his Gupkar visit 'personal'

Days after his expulsion from the post of chief patron after meeting the leaders of the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration PAGD here, the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party JKNPP on Monday revoked the exclusion of its founder Bh...

Maha minister felicitates traffic cop dragged on car bonnet

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday hailed and felicitated a traffic policeman for discharging duty risking life a few days after the latter was dragged on the bonnet of a car while trying to stop its driver for not wearing a ...

India supports expansion of NDB membership at BRICS meet

India on Monday supported expansion of the membership of New Development Bank, set up by India and other BRICS nations, and emphasised on the importance of regional balance. Participating in the 1st BRICS Finance Ministers and Central Bank ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020