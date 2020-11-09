Left Menu
AP CM resets deadline,says Polavaram project will be completed only by June 2022

After it came to power in May 2019, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government set December 2021 as the deadline for completion of the multipurpose Polavaram project. In fact, in his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 28, the Chief Minister said Polavaram was "programmed to be completed by December, 2021." Jagan had requested the Prime Minister to personally intervene and prevail upon the Union ministries of Finance and Jal Shakti to accord investment clearance for the second revised cost estimate of the Polavaram irrigation project, amounting to Rs 55,656.87 crore at 2017-18 price level.

Amid the ongoing row with the Centre over the drastic cut in the estimated cost of the project, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday reset the Polavaram deadline by at least six months, saying it would now be completed only by Kharif season (June) in 2022.

In fact, in his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 28, the Chief Minister said Polavaram was "programmed to be completed by December, 2021." Jagan had requested the Prime Minister to personally intervene and prevail upon the Union ministries of Finance and Jal Shakti to accord investment clearance for the second revised cost estimate of the Polavaram irrigation project, amounting to Rs 55,656.87 crore at 2017-18 price level. The Chief Ministers letter came after the Department of Expenditure under the Union Finance Ministrysent an office note last month to the Polavaram Project Authority suggesting that the latter accept the revised cost estimate at 2013-14 price level, amounting to about Rs 20,398.61 crore.

Even as the dispute remained unresolved, the Chief Minister reset the Polavaram project deadline to mid-2022. On Monday, after laying the foundation stone through virtual mode for the second stage of the high-level lift canal of Somasila project in SPS Nellore district, the Chief Minister said they were taking steps to complete Polavaram project and supply water for irrigation by Kharif 2022.

"We are taking up irrigation projects on a priority basis.This year we are taking expeditious steps to complete six projects. As a government that realises the value of water and the farmers and also the economic justice that different regions get from water, we will sincerely complete the (irrigation) projects," the Chief Minister said.

