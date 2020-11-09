Left Menu
Development News Edition

C'garh: ACB, EOW officials booked for 2014 raid irregularities

Later, Pavan filed a petition in the CJM court claiming his assets had no link with that of his brother," he added. Pavan alleged EOW and ACB confiscated his self-earned property by preparing fake documents and sought registration of FIR against officials of the two agencies, the CSP said.

PTI | Bilaspur | Updated: 09-11-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 21:24 IST
C'garh: ACB, EOW officials booked for 2014 raid irregularities

Bilaspur police has registered an FIR against unidentified staff of Chhattisgarh's Anti- Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in connection with a raid conducted by these agencies against a water resources department personnel in 2014, an official said on Monday. The case was lodged on Sunday at Civil Lines police station here on orders issued earlier by the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Bilaspur, he said.

"On December 30, 2014, the EOW and ACB jointly carried out searches at the premises of Alok Agrawal, posted as an Executive Engineer of the WRD in Bilaspur at the time. They had unearthed disproportionate assets," said RN Yadav, City Superintendent of Police (CSP), Bilaspur. "At the time, the agencies had also raided the house of Pavan Agrawal, Alok's brother, and seized cash, jewellery and property documents. Later, Pavan filed a petition in the CJM court claiming his assets had no link with that of his brother," he added.

Pavan alleged EOW and ACB confiscated his self-earned property by preparing fake documents and sought registration of FIR against officials of the two agencies, the CSP said. The court had ordered to register an FIR after which a cases was filed under sections 120B, 166, 167, 382, 420 and others of IPC, Yadav added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Tata Steel inks pact with HZL for procuring zinc, other metals

Tata Steel has entered into a memorandum of understanding MoU with Hindustan Zinc to procure the firms complete domestic zinc requirements, according to a statement. This initiative would bolster the idea of Aatmanirbhar Bharat with one of ...

Sanjay Dhotre announces 4th India Mobile Congress scheduled for 8-10 Dec

Minister of State for Communications, Education and Electronics Information Technology, Shri Sanjay Dhotre today announced the fourth edition of the India Mobile Congress IMC 2020, through a video message. The IMC 2020 is scheduled for 8th...

EU ready to take leading role in WHO reform - Germany's Spahn

The European Union EU is ready to take a leading role in strengthening the World Health Organization, which requires predictable financing, Germanys health minister Jens Spahn told the U.N. agencys ministerial meeting on Monday.Spahn said t...

Mamata seeks PM's intervention to control prices of essential

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to urgently intervene to control hoarding, increase supply and to bring down the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities. Banerjee, who is among...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020