C'garh: ACB, EOW officials booked for 2014 raid irregularities

Bilaspur police has registered an FIR against unidentified staff of Chhattisgarh's Anti- Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in connection with a raid conducted by these agencies against a water resources department personnel in 2014, an official said on Monday. The case was lodged on Sunday at Civil Lines police station here on orders issued earlier by the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Bilaspur, he said.

"On December 30, 2014, the EOW and ACB jointly carried out searches at the premises of Alok Agrawal, posted as an Executive Engineer of the WRD in Bilaspur at the time. They had unearthed disproportionate assets," said RN Yadav, City Superintendent of Police (CSP), Bilaspur. "At the time, the agencies had also raided the house of Pavan Agrawal, Alok's brother, and seized cash, jewellery and property documents. Later, Pavan filed a petition in the CJM court claiming his assets had no link with that of his brother," he added.

Pavan alleged EOW and ACB confiscated his self-earned property by preparing fake documents and sought registration of FIR against officials of the two agencies, the CSP said. The court had ordered to register an FIR after which a cases was filed under sections 120B, 166, 167, 382, 420 and others of IPC, Yadav added.