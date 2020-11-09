Left Menu
Rs 29.08 lakh fine on polluters in Noida, over Rs 2 cr so far

The Noida Authority on Monday said it has slapped penalties worth Rs 29.08 lakh on entities, including over three dozen construction sites, that were found violating anti-air pollution guidelines here.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 09-11-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 21:34 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Noida Authority on Monday said it has slapped penalties worth Rs 29.08 lakh on entities, including over three dozen construction sites, that were found violating anti-air pollution guidelines here. The action included a major penalty worth Rs 13.20 lakh on six construction sites and Rs 2 lakh on a private agency responsible for mechanical sweeping of roads but were found not adhering to guidelines of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), it said.

The Authority has issued penalties worth over Rs 2 crore since October 17 on entities contributing to air pollution here, according to compiled figures given by the Authority. The action against polluters comes in the wake of the GRAP coming into force amid deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR, even as the air quality in Noida remained 'severe' on Monday.

"Varying amounts of penalties were imposed on entities not adhering to official guidelines on containing air pollution. Altogether, penalties worth Rs 29.08 lakh were imposed on Monday," the Authority said in a statement. It said 572 tonnes of construction and demolition waste was picked up from various locations in Noida on Monday and sent to the processing plant in Sector 80. Road stretches measuring 104 kilometres were sprinkled with water, while another 243 kilometres on 67 routes were cleaned mechanically by sweeping machines. Footpaths and streets measuring 80 kilometres were cleaned during the night using water treated by sewage treatment plants, it stated.

