Left Menu
Development News Edition

Women's T20 Challenge final scoreboard: Supernovas vs Trailblazers

PTI | Sharjah | Updated: 09-11-2020 23:52 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 23:24 IST
Women's T20 Challenge final scoreboard: Supernovas vs Trailblazers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Supernovas Innings Chamari Athapaththul bw b Ecclestone 6 Jemimah Rodrigues c Chantam b Deepti 13 Taniya Bhatia c Gayakwad b Deepti 14 Harmanpreet Kaur b Khatun 30 Shashikala Siriwardene c Goswami b Khatun 19 Anuja Patil run out 8 Pooja Vastrakar c Ecclestone b Khatun 0 Radha Yadav not out 5 Shakera Selman not out 4 Extras: (W-2 NB-1) 3 Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 102 Fall of Wickets: 1/10 2/30 3/37 4/74 5/93 6/93 7/94 Bowling: Jhulan Goswami 4-0-17-0, Sophie Ecclestone 4-0-26-1, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 4-0-23-0, Deepti Sharma 3-0-9-2, Harleen Deol 1-0-9-0, Salma Khatun 4-0-18-3.

TRENDING

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

Samsung may launch flagship phone early to grab Huawei share - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

U.N. envoy Carney backs annual investor votes on company climate plans

U.N. climate envoy Mark Carney on Monday backed a push by investors to force companies to submit their climate change strategies to annual shareholder votes, saying such a mechanism could improve oversight of pledges to slash greenhouse gas...

ANALYSIS-Turkey's new economic chiefs need new crisis playbook

Turkeys two new economic czars will need a fresh crisis playbook if they are to keep the lira and the economy from plunging into deeper turmoil. The shock departure of finance minister Berat Albayrak, who is President Tayyip Erdogans son-in...

M Rameshwar Singh sworn in as MLA of Manipur

BJP leader Mayanglabam Rameshwar Singh, who was declared elected from Kakching assembly constituency by the Manipur High Court last week, was on Monday sworn in as an MLA. Assembly Speaker Y Khemchand Singh administered the oath to Rameshwa...

Pfizer, BioNTech initial vaccine results impress, but scientists remain cautious

Scientists on Monday said initial trial results for Pfizer Inc and BioNTechs coronavirus vaccine far outpaced their expectations for protection against a completely new disease, but that many questions remain unanswered.The drugmakers said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020