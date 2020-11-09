Women's T20 Challenge final scoreboard: Supernovas vs Trailblazers

Women's T20 Challenge final scoreboard: Supernovas vs TrailblazersPTI | Sharjah | Updated: 09-11-2020 23:52 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 23:24 IST
Supernovas Innings Chamari Athapaththul bw b Ecclestone 6 Jemimah Rodrigues c Chantam b Deepti 13 Taniya Bhatia c Gayakwad b Deepti 14 Harmanpreet Kaur b Khatun 30 Shashikala Siriwardene c Goswami b Khatun 19 Anuja Patil run out 8 Pooja Vastrakar c Ecclestone b Khatun 0 Radha Yadav not out 5 Shakera Selman not out 4 Extras: (W-2 NB-1) 3 Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 102 Fall of Wickets: 1/10 2/30 3/37 4/74 5/93 6/93 7/94 Bowling: Jhulan Goswami 4-0-17-0, Sophie Ecclestone 4-0-26-1, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 4-0-23-0, Deepti Sharma 3-0-9-2, Harleen Deol 1-0-9-0, Salma Khatun 4-0-18-3.