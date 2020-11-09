Mathura Bar Association threatens to intensify stir

The Mathura Bar Association on Monday threatened to intensify its stir if no action is taken by the district judge against presiding officers of two courts, accused of unnecessary delay in justice delivery and harassing its members, according to an office-bearer of the body. Bar Association president Sushil Sharma told reporters that the Allahabad High Court chief justice and the administrative judge of the area will be apprised of the decision.

A committee to keep tabs on advocates violating the decision of the Bar by working in the "boycotted courts" has also been formed. On November 5, after a one-day strike, the Bar had decided to boycott the CJM and ACJM first courts. The Bar had said it took the decision over alleged unnecessary delay in justice delivery and harassment of its members by the these courts.

Meanwhile, L K Gautam, one of the five advocates suspended for attending the “boycotted courts”, said he did not do any legal work..