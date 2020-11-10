Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. voices disappointment on EU move to impose tariffs

Lighthizer last month had said any move by Brussels to impose tariffs would force a U.S. response, but a brief statement issued late on Monday contained no such threat, and his office said the two sides were in negotiations to resolve the longstanding dispute. "The United States is disappointed by the action taken by the EU today," he said.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2020 03:31 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 03:31 IST
U.S. voices disappointment on EU move to impose tariffs

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Monday expressed disappointment about the European Union's decision to impose tariffs on U.S. planes and other goods, but refrained from threatening to respond with further U.S. action.

The EU on Monday said it would impose tariffs on up to $4 billion of U.S. planes and other imports in retaliation for U.S. subsidies for Boeing, following a green light given by the World Trade Organization last month. Lighthizer last month had said any move by Brussels to impose tariffs would force a U.S. response, but a brief statement issued late on Monday contained no such threat, and his office said the two sides were in negotiations to resolve the longstanding dispute.

"The United States is disappointed by the action taken by the EU today," he said. "The EU has long proclaimed its commitment to following WTO rules, but today’s announcement shows they do so only when convenient to them." Washington argues that the alleged subsidy - a Washington State tax break - was repealed seven months ago, removing any legal basis for the EU measures.

Brussels says only the WTO can determine whether members have complied with its rulings. EU officials underscored their desire to settle the 16-year dispute with the United States, arguing that China and other competitors are the chief beneficiaries.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

Samsung may launch flagship phone early to grab Huawei share - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Cantlay at top of his game as he heads into Masters

Nineteen months since he put the golf world on notice with a near-record third-round performance, American Patrick Cantlay is ready to make his presence felt at Augusta. Languishing near the back of the pack at two-over par through two roun...

Golf-Former winner Garcia out of Masters after positive COVID-19 test

Former champion Sergio Garcia pulled out of this weeks Masters tournament on Monday after testing positive for COVID-19.Garcia said he began experiencing a sore throat and a cough on Saturday while he was driving back from the Houston Open,...

GRAPHIC-Tracking the vaccine race

The race to create vaccines against the novel coronavirus is entering a critical stretch, with several candidates that were first out of the gate beginning to release late-stage trial data. Pfizer Inc and its partner BioNTech SE said on Mon...

Ivory Coast's Ouattara wins third term, final results show from vote boycotted by opposition

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara won a third term with 94.27 of the vote, final results showed on Monday, after an election that opposition parties largely boycotted and dismissed as illegal.Main opposition figures are facing crimina...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020