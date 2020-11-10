Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ethiopian military seizes airport in town of Humera, says state-affiliated Fana TV

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 10-11-2020 13:01 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 13:01 IST
Ethiopian military seizes airport in town of Humera, says state-affiliated Fana TV

The Ethiopian military has seized the airport in the town of Humera, state-affiliated Fana TV reported on Tuesday, amid a nearly week-old conflict in the northern Tigray region.

"The Ethiopian National Defense Force has fully captured Humera Airport amid continuation of government’s military response against TPLF rebel group," Fana reported, referring to the group that leads the government in the Tigray region. Humera is located in the far northwest of the country, near the borders with Sudan and Ethiopia.

Also Read: Ethiopian prime minister fires top officials as conflict in Tigray region escalates

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Audi to hike prices across models by up to 2 pc from Jan next year

German luxury car maker Audi on Tuesday announced a price increase of up to 2 per cent across its entire model range, effective from January 1 next year. The company has revised prices upwardly in view of the weakening of the rupee and risi...

FOREX-Dollar slips, yen regains lost ground after vaccine progress news

The dollar edged down slightly on Tuesday and the Japanese yen recovered some of the previous sessions losses after news of progress towards a COVID-19 vaccine boosted risk appetite in global markets.U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc and German par...

TTK Prestige Q2 profit falls 19 pc to Rs 65 cr New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Kitchen appliances '

Kitchen appliances firm TTK Prestige on Tuesday reported 18.54 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 65.44 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 80.34 crore in July-Sept...

European shares hover at eight-month highs as virus' economic impact weighs

European shares hovered at eight-month highs on Tuesday on optimism around signs of a breakthrough in developing a COVID-19 vaccine, although concerns about the depth of the economic damage from the pandemic capped gains. The pan-European S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020