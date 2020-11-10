Rs 28 lakh illegal hawala money seized in Bengaluru, one held

A man was arrested here for his alleged involvement in a hawala transaction amounting to Rs 28 lakhs, police said on Tuesday. In a joint operation by the Crime branch sleuths along with the police officers of the Special Investigating Team (SIT), Pankaj Patel was nabbed at Cubbon Pete area of Bengaluru on Monday and the police sized Rs 28 lakhs from him.

A smartphone and a counting machine were also confiscated from the suspect. "Suspect, Pankaj Patel is said to be illegally channeling money through hawala channels. Rs 28 lakh cash along with a smartphone and counting machine were seized from him. A complaint has been registered against the suspect in the Halasuru gate police station," Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (CP), crime branch said.

Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)