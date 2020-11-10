ITAT disposes of 7,251 cases during COVID-19 pandemic via virtual hearings
The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) has set up virtual benches across the country which are extensively for case hearings used during the COVID-19 period, he said. "During this (COVID-19 pandemic) period, ITAT disposed of 7,251 cases as against the 3,378 new cases filed during the pandemic period.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 15:33 IST
ITAT President Justice P P Bhatt on Tuesday said the tax tribunal has disposed of 7,251 cases during the COVID-19 pandemic period through the virtual hearings across the country. The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) has set up virtual benches across the country which are extensively for case hearings used during the COVID-19 period, he said.
"During this (COVID-19 pandemic) period, ITAT disposed of 7,251 cases as against the 3,378 new cases filed during the pandemic period. Of course, we have disposed of old cases," he told reporters here. The total pendency of ITAT as on November 1 is 83,546, he said.
The tribunal has sanctioned strength of 126 members but currently, there is a vacancy of 46 members, it added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on inaugurate an office-cum-residential complex of ITAT at Cuttack. The complex will have a total built up area of 1,938 sq mtrs.
"With the e-court facility provided in the new building with good connectivity facility, the Cuttack bench will be able to hear and dispose of even appeals pending with other benches in the Kolkata zone, which are presently non-functional such as Ranchi, Patna and Guwahati," Bhatt said. He said a new e-filing portal is ready which shall facilitate e-filing of appeals, documents and other applications by the litigants.
"Physical notice boards are being replaced by digital screen displaying constitution of benches, cause list and other information. ITAT has set up virtual benches across the country," Bhatt added..
- READ MORE ON:
- Guwahati
- Narendra Modi
- Cuttack
- Patna
- Bhatt
ALSO READ
India's energy future bright and secure; energy consumption to double over long term, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi at India Energy Forum.
'Dynastic corruption' growing challenge for the country: PM Narendra Modi
You gave 15 years to Nitish Kumar,six years to Narendra Modi, still Bihar is poorest state: Rahul Gandhi at Darbhanga rally. PTI TIR SNS SNS
Bihar moved from misgovernance to good governance, from darkness to light under Nitish Kumar: PM Narendra Modi at Patna rally.
What Nitish Kumar did in Bihar in 2006, Narendra Modi is doing in Punjab, Haryana and across country: Cong leader Rahul Gandhi on farm laws.