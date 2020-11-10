Left Menu
Development News Edition

15 members of gang held over auto-lifting racket

Based on their disclosure, several raids were conducted and 12 suspects, including Sagar, were apprehended, he added. A total of 15 people involved in the syndicate were arrested, and 125 stolen two-wheelers and six mobiles were recovered from different locations at their instances, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 16:18 IST
15 members of gang held over auto-lifting racket
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Fifteen members of a gang were arrested for allegedly stealing two-wheelers and later using it to commit robberies and snatchings across Delhi, officials said on Tuesday. The arrests were done after it was observed that there was a nexus between auto-lifters and snatchers, who were using stolen motorcycles to commit crime in Outer District area. A total of 125 stolen two-wheelers and six mobile phones have been recovered from different locations, police said.

The auto-lifters provided stolen bikes to snatchers on rent or commission basis, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) A Koan said a team was constituted on October 23 to ensure effective surveillance in the area to curb such activities.

The team apprehended three persons, riding on a motorcycle at Old Macchi Chowk in Sultanpuri, when they tried to flee during checking. They were identified as Sumit, Ajay and Vikas, and the two-wheeler seized from them was found to be stolen from Sultanpuri area, Koan said. They stole motorcycles from Sultanpuri and adjoining areas, and used these for committing snatching or robberies. They also lend these vehicles to other criminals involved in stealing of two wheelers, snatching and robberies.

They disclosed that they had parked many stolen vehicles at different locations in Sultanpur. They revealed that they are members of a syndicate headed by one Sagar, who is involved in 33 cases of theft, snatching and auto-lifting, the DCP said. Based on their disclosure, several raids were conducted and 12 suspects, including Sagar, were apprehended, he added.

A total of 15 people involved in the syndicate were arrested, and 125 stolen two-wheelers and six mobiles were recovered from different locations at their instances, police said.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

HC seeks Amazon reply on Future Retail plea to restrain it from interfering in Reliance deal

The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought Amazons response on a plea by Kishore Biyani led Future Retail Ltd FRL alleging that the e-commerce major was interfering in its deal with Reliance Retail on the basis of an interim order by a Singapore a...

Mumbai, Nov 10 (PTI) BULLION CLOSING

BULLION CLOSINGINCLUSIVE OF OCTROI AND LOCAL CHARGES SILVER SPOT IN RS PER kg 61784.00 STANDARD GOLD 99.5 50462.00 PURE GOLD 99.9 50665.00 NOTE SOURCE THE BOMBAY BULLION COMMITTEE FOR AFP INCLUSIVE OF OC...

Motherson Sumi Q2 net profit up 3 pc to Rs 388 cr

Auto component manufacturer Motherson Sumi Systems on Tuesday reported a 2.7 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 387.93 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 377.73 crore in th...

Motorcycling-'Maniac' Iannone's doping ban extended to four years

Italian MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone has been banned for four years after testing positive for a banned steroid, the Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS said on Tuesday.The sports governing body FIM had initially imposed an 18-month suspensio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020