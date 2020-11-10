Pistol goes of accidentally at taluk office in Kerala as owners tries to remove bullet

A pistol went off accidentally on Tuesday when a hotelier tried to remove the bullets at a taluk office here where he reached to get his gun licence renewed, police said. A bullet hit a wall of the the taluk office, creating a flutter as the staff and the people present at the building panicked on hearing the sound of the gun fire.

None was injured in the incident and a case has been registered against the man under the Arms Act, police said. According to Taluk office officials, the man arrived at the office to get his gun licence renewed. Before he was allowed to get in, he was asked to remove the magazine from the pistol.

A bullet was accidentally fired from the pistol when he was trying to remove the magazine, they said..