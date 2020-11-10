One IAS, 3 IPS officers shifted in Haryana

The Haryana government on Tuesday transferred one IAS and three IPS officers in the state with immediate effect, an official spokesperson said here. G Anupama, Secretary to Governor, Haryana, Chief Administrator, Trade Fair Authority of Haryana, New Delhi, Principal Secretary, Forests and Wildlife Department has been appointed as Nodal Officer for International Gita Mahotsav-2020, in addition to her present duties.

The Haryana government has issued the transfer and posting orders of one Indian Administrative Service and two Haryana Civil Services officers with immediate effect. Naazneen Bhasin, Superintendent of Police Recruitment Training Centre (RTC) Bhondsi with additional charge of Commandant second Indian Reserve Battalion, Bhondsi has been given additional charge of SP, State Vigilance Bureau.

Rajesh Duggal, SP, Kurukshetra has been posted as Superintendent of Police, Jhajjar while Himanshu Garg, SP, Jhajjar has been posted as SP, Kurukshetra, the spokesperson said..