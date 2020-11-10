Civic employees call off indefinite strike

Left Menu
Employees of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, who had gone on an indefinite strike demanding release of their salaries that were pending for the last few months, called off their stir on Tuesday, the civic body said. The strike was called by a confederation of unions of employees of the three BJP-led municipal corporations here.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2020 21:38 IST
Employees of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, who had gone on an indefinite strike demanding release of their salaries that were pending for the last few months, called off their stir on Tuesday, the civic body said. The strike was called by a confederation of unions of employees of the three BJP-led municipal corporations here. However, sanitation staff were not part of the stir, MCD Safai Karmachari Union leader Sanjay Gahlot had said.

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Tuesday said that a meeting was held with representatives of the confederation of municipal employees, and "it was agreed upon that one month salary and pension would be arranged before Diwali and one month salary and pension after the Diwali festival would be arranged and released". Hence, the confederation of municipal employees "agreed to call off their strike with immediate effect", he added.

All the municipal employees will resume their duties from Wednesday on the assurance from the mayor, the NDMC said in a statement..

