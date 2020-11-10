Left Menu
Army pays tribute to its brave hearts of 'The Madras Regiment'

Indian Army on Tuesday paid tribute to Captain Ashutosh Kumar, Havildar CH Parveen Kumar and Sepoy Ryada Maheshwar of 'The Madras Regiment', who made the supreme sacrifice on November 8, 2020, in Machhal sector here.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 10-11-2020 23:50 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 23:50 IST
Army personnel pay tribute to Captain Ashutosh Kumar, Havildar CH Parveen Kumar, Sepoy Ryada Maheshwar on Tuesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Army on Tuesday paid tribute to Captain Ashutosh Kumar, Havildar CH Parveen Kumar and Sepoy Ryada Maheshwar of 'The Madras Regiment', who made the supreme sacrifice on November 8, 2020, in Machhal sector here. In a solemn ceremony at BB Cantt, Lt Gen BS Raju, Chinar Corps Commander and all ranks paid homage to the gallant soldiers on behalf of the proud and grateful nation.

The Indian Army informed that Late Captain Ashutosh Kumar was leading a cordon and search team. They neutralised two terrorists, but during this fierce gun battle, Captain Ashutosh, Havildar CH Parveen and Sepoy Maheshwar received grievous bullet injuries. They were provided immediate medical aid, but unfortunately, they succumbed to their injuries. Late Captain Ashutosh, was 24 years old and was commissioned into the Army on June 9, 2018. He was an alumnus of Sanik School Bhubaneshwar and the prestigious National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla. He belonged to village Parmanpur of Ghailarh Tehsil, Madhepura District in Bihar and is survived by his parents.

Late Havildar CH Praveen hailed from Reddivari Palle Village of Chittor District in Andhra Pradesh and was 36 years old, he had joined the Army in 2003. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. Late Sepoy Maheshwar joined the Army in 2014 and was 25 years old. He belonged to Village Komanpalle of Velpur Tehsil, Nizamabad District of Telangana and is survived by his wife.

Chinar Corps also acknowledges the supreme sacrifice of Constable Sudip Sarkar of Border Security Force who laid down his life in the same operation. The mortal remains of the brave hearts were taken for last rites to their native places, where they would be laid to rest with full military honours, as per Indian Army. (ANI)

