Drugs worth Rs 10 lakh seized, 1 arrested in Manipur

One person has been arrested anddrugs worth Rs 10 lakh seized from his possession in Manipur'sTengnoupal district, police said on Wednesday

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a car andseized 279 gm of brown sugar and 202 Yaba tablets, besidesarresting the driver on Tuesday, Additional Superintendent ofPolice Th Krisnatombi Singh said

A case was registered with Tengnoupal police stationand further investigation is underway, he added.