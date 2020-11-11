Drugs worth Rs 10 lakh seized, 1 arrested in Manipur

Drugs worth Rs 10 lakh seized, 1 arrested in ManipurPTI | Imphal | Updated: 11-11-2020 10:26 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 10:10 IST
One person has been arrested anddrugs worth Rs 10 lakh seized from his possession in Manipur'sTengnoupal district, police said on Wednesday
Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a car andseized 279 gm of brown sugar and 202 Yaba tablets, besidesarresting the driver on Tuesday, Additional Superintendent ofPolice Th Krisnatombi Singh said
A case was registered with Tengnoupal police stationand further investigation is underway, he added.
