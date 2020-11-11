Left Menu
Development News Edition

Some big, early shifts on immigration expected under Biden

Biden is expected to return to criteria similar to what Obama adopted toward the end of his tenure, largely limiting deportations to people with serious criminal records in the United States. Biden said he wants the government to help find parents of hundreds of children who were separated from their parents at the border early in the Trump administration.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-11-2020 11:48 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 11:42 IST
Some big, early shifts on immigration expected under Biden
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Some dramatic moves on immigration are expected in the early days of the Biden administration. Joe Biden will likely use executive orders to reverse some of President Donald Trump's most controversial actions, rolling back moves that were a central feature of his administration and important to his base. The Biden administration plans to restore protection for people brought to the US illegally as minors and stop using Pentagon funds to build a border wall. Biden unveiled a detailed, highly ambitious plan on immigration, but it will take time to undo many actions taken by Trump.

The incoming president will also likely face a divided Congress, making it difficult to enact any kind of sweeping, comprehensive changes to the nation's immigration system. Here's a look at what to expect: __ A CHANGE OF TONE Restricting immigration was a signature issue for Trump, who infamously called Mexicans rapists as he pledged to build border wall in launching his campaign. His administration banned travellers from some predominantly Muslim countries as one of its first acts, took many steps to limit legal immigration and cut the number of refugees allowed in the country by 80 per cent. Biden has said "immigration is central to who we are as a nation," noting that most Americans can trace their ancestry to immigrants, but it isn't a core issue. It's not even mentioned on his transition website's top priorities: COVID-19, economic recovery, racial justice and climate change.

Biden named Cecilia Munoz, President Barack Obama's top immigration adviser, to his transition team, which some interpreted as signalling a more moderate tack. BIG, EARLY MOVES Biden has said he will move quickly to undo some of Trump's signature immigration initiatives. The border wall? The roughly 400 miles built so far won't come down but the new administration won't keep building it, or taking money from the Pentagon to fund it over the objections of Congress.

The incoming administration plans to reinstate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals programme, which currently shields from deportation about 650,000 people who came to the country when they were young. He plans to overturn the travel ban on people visiting the United States from 13 countries, many of them Muslim-majority. One of Trump's first moves in office was to tell immigration officials that everyone in the country illegally was subject to deportation. Biden is expected to return to criteria similar to what Obama adopted toward the end of his tenure, largely limiting deportations to people with serious criminal records in the United States.

Biden said he wants the government to help find parents of hundreds of children who were separated from their parents at the border early in the Trump administration. Biden wants to get rid of policies that have been "detrimental" to seeking asylum — such as the policy to make asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court — but he is expected to move cautiously to avoid triggering more arrivals.

Rep. Veronica Escobar, a Texas Democrat who was a Biden appointee to the joint immigration task force with Bernie Sanders, said a resolution will require coordination with Mexico. "This is a moment that's going to require true leadership," she said.

WHY SOME CHANGES WILL TAKE TIME Nearly every major policy change under Trump is in court and may take effort to disentangle, including considerations of protecting executive power. Other reversals would be subject to formal rule-making procedures that require time. Stephen Yale-Loehr, a professor of immigration law practice at Cornell Law School, thinks Biden will move cautiously on asylum to avoid setting off a new wave of arrivals and says other changes will face "procedural and practical problems." Take the "public charge" rule, which disqualifies more people from green cards if they rely on government benefits. Biden wants it reversed but would need to go through the extensive, rule-making exercise. A federal appeals court sided with Trump on ending humanitarian protections that have allowed hundreds of thousands of people from El Salvador, Nicaragua, Haiti and Sudan to remain in the United States. Biden says only that he would order an "immediate review" of "Temporary Protected Status." Yale-Loehr, a strong critic of Trump's policies, says it is "going to take four years to undo all the damage that the Trump administration has done" while Biden attends to the pandemic and other issues.

WHAT COULD STAY THE SAME At least initially, Biden may keep in place a Trump administration order that authorizes Customs and Border Protection to quickly expel any migrant as a public health measure during the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though critics question the health justification for the order, the new administration may decide it's necessary to avoid a rush of migrants and to protect Border Patrol agents and other CBP employees, says Doris Meissner, a former senior US immigration official now with the Migration Policy Institute.

"This health circumstance is not likely to just disappear come January or February," she says..

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

My Hero Academia Chapter 291 preview revealed, Will Dabi kill Endeavor?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Drug probe: Actor Arjun Rampal's girlfriend appears before NCB

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampals girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau NCB here on Wednesday as part of its probe into alleged drug use in Bollywood, an official said. Gabriella reached the NCBs zonal of...

Samsung launches The Sero TV in India; available at Reliance Digital stores

Samsung on Wednesday announced the launch of The Sero, the worlds first mobile-optimized TV that has the ability to pivot between horizontal and vertical orientations, in India.The Sero will be available in 43-inch screen size and navy-blue...

Hungary government proposes gay adoption ban as COVID-19 worsens

Hungarys right-wing government has drafted legislation that would practically ban adoption by same-sex couples in what rights groups said was an attack on the LGBTQ community when COVID-19 meant they could not protest.Prime Minister Viktor ...

China urges U.S. to stop elevating relations with Taiwan

Chinas Foreign Ministry on Wednesday urged the United States to stop elevating ties with Taiwan, after Washington and Taipei announced they would hold economic talks this month. Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin made the comment at a daily new...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020