Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arrest warrant against Pak cleric accused of solemnising minor Christian girl's marriage

Qazi Mufti Ahmed Jaan Raheemi, who was on October 16 declared an absconder in the case filed by the girl, is also named in another case related to the conversion and underage marriage of another girl. A magistrate court in Karachi issued the non bailable arrest warrant while hearing the case of of the Christian girl who has filed a petition alleging that she was forcibly converted to Islam and married to one Muhammad Imran.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 11-11-2020 13:03 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 12:53 IST
Arrest warrant against Pak cleric accused of solemnising minor Christian girl's marriage
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Pakistani court has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for a cleric accused of solemnising the marriage of a minor Christian girl who was allegedly forced to convert to Islam. Qazi Mufti Ahmed Jaan Raheemi, who was on October 16 declared an absconder in the case filed by the girl, is also named in another case related to the conversion and underage marriage of another girl.

A magistrate court in Karachi issued the non bailable arrest warrant while hearing the case of of the Christian girl who has filed a petition alleging that she was forcibly converted to Islam and married to one Muhammad Imran. The girl named the cleric, her husband and his four relatives in the case.

Last month, the court had issued a bailable warrant against Raheemi and four other suspects in the case. The judge has directed the police to produce the accused cleric in court on November 16.

The court observed that the girl's claim that she was only 13 when forcibly married off to Imran is supported by statements of witnesses and documents. She has also denied having embraced Islam.

The judge pointed out that under the Sindh Child Marriages Restraint Act, 2013, the marriage of any individual who is under 18 years of age was prohibited. In May 2019, three of the five suspects escaped from the court after an additional district and sessions judge recalled the pre-arrest bail granted to them against a surety of Rs 30,000 each.

Cleric Raheemi is also absconding in another case of having solemnised the marriage of an underage Christian girl who has been sent by the Sindh High Court to a shelter home after refusing to go with her parents. A medical panel on the directives of the court carried out a medical examination and confirmed that she was between 13 and 14 years when she was married to a 45-year-old man.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

My Hero Academia Chapter 291 preview revealed, Will Dabi kill Endeavor?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

12 companies to be part of MSCI India Index; Trent shares zoom nearly 12 pc

As many as 12 companies, including Trent and Kotak Mahindra Bank, have been added to the MSCI India Index, while Bosch and LIC Housing Finance will move out, according to the latest MSCI Global Standard Index rejig announcement. Other who m...

Plus two bribery case: ED quizzes IUML MLA Shaji for second day

The Enforcement Directorate grilled IUML MLA K M Shaji in connection with the Plus Two bribery case, for the second consecutive day on Wednesday. Shaji was interrogated by the central agency officials at its sub-zonal office in Kallai for n...

Samsung launches The Sero TV in India; available at Reliance Digital stores

Samsung on Wednesday announced the launch of The Sero, the worlds first mobile-optimized TV that has the ability to pivot between horizontal and vertical orientations, in India.The Sero will be available in 43-inch screen size and navy-blue...

China stocks end lower, regulatory concerns weigh on big techs

China stocks closed lower on Wednesday, dragged down by losses in electric vehicle and healthcare shares on profit-taking, while concerns about tighter regulation over big tech companies also weighed on sentiment. At the close, the Shanghai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020