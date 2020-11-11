Irish foreign minister says Brexit deal 'difficult but doable'Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 11-11-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 17:14 IST
Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney on Wednesday said he believed it would be difficult for the European Union to agree a trade deal with Britain in the coming weeks but that it was "doable".
"Reaching a deal in the coming weeks is very difficult, but I also think it is doable. No deal is in nobody's interests," Coveney said in an online event organised by the European Movement Ireland.
