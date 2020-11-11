Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K Bar Association cancels yearly election, forms ad hoc committee

The Srinagar district magistrate also imposed prohibitory orders in the district court complex here. Post the imposition of prohibition by the district administration preventing the JKHCBA from conducting polls for the year 2020-21, a meeting of the bar association's general committee was conducted to deal with the situation arising out of the "impediments created" in conduct of the polls, the Election Commission secretary of the association was quoted as saying in a notification issued here.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 11-11-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 17:20 IST
J-K Bar Association cancels yearly election, forms ad hoc committee
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association (JKHCBA) on Wednesday cancelled its yearly election and formed an ad hoc committee, days after authorities here barred it from holding any polls until it clarified its position on terming Kashmir a disputed territory. On Monday, Srinagar District Magistrate Shahid Choudhary issued three notices to the president of the bar association asking them to explain its Constitution which terms Kashmir a disputed area.

Choudhary barred the bar association from holding any elections until it clarified its position and also asked them to submit relevant documents, including the article of the association and registration papers. The Srinagar district magistrate also imposed prohibitory orders in the district court complex here.

Post the imposition of prohibition by the district administration preventing the JKHCBA from conducting polls for the year 2020-21, a meeting of the bar association's general committee was conducted to deal with the situation arising out of the "impediments created" in conduct of the polls, the Election Commission secretary of the association was quoted as saying in a notification issued here. He said the meeting resolved to constitute an ad hoc committee till the conduct of the election.

The committee will comprise contesting candidates, election body and former elected body of the association which will be headed by advocate Nazir Ahmed Ronga as its convener or chairman, the secretary said. He said post the constitution of the ad hoc committee, the notification for the conduct of the election stands recalled. The meeting also resolved that another committee, headed by senior advocate Zaffar Ahmad Shah, will look into the issues raised by the district administration.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Cuba reopens Havana airport ahead of tourism high season

Havana airport will open to regular commercial flights on Sunday after being closed for seven and a half months due to the coronavirus pandemic, Cuban state-run media said late on Tuesday citing Cubas Institute of Civil Aeronautics. The mov...

France: Several wounded in explosion at Saudi cemetery

Multiple people were wounded on Wednesday when an explosive device hit an international ceremony commemorating the end of World War I at a cemetery in the Saudi Arabian city of Jiddah, according to French government officials. Several count...

Content creators dismayed at decision to put OTT platforms under I&B ministry

The decision to put OTT platforms under the Information and Broadcasting ministry could put Indian content creators at a disadvantage on the world stage and curtail the creative and personal freedom of makers as well as viewers, a cross-sec...

Janhvi Kapoor digs out childhood pictures to wish father Boney Kapoor on 65th birthday

Actor Janhvi Kapoor on Wednesday marked the 65th birthday of her filmmaker father Boney Kapoor by digging out pictures from her childhood. The Dhadak, actor took to Instagram to post three throwback pictures of herself with Boney Kapoor.Whi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020