College professor held for cheating people of Rs 5 crore

A professor of a college in Pollachi, 35 kms from here, was arrested on Wednesday while a search was on for his son and daughter-in-law for allegedly cheating people to the tune of Rs 5 crore, police said. The professor was arrested and produced before a court in Pollachi which remanded him in custody, the police said. Search was on for the absconding couple, they said.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 11-11-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 18:13 IST
A professor of a college in Pollachi, 35 kms from here, was arrested on Wednesday while a search was on for his son and daughter-in-law for allegedly cheating people to the tune of Rs 5 crore, police said. Based on a complaint from one of the victims that the three collected the amount from many people by promising them high returns, police swung into action.

The police raided the house of the professor, recovered incriminating documents and eized an SUV. The professor was arrested and produced before a court in Pollachi which remanded him in custody, the police said.

Search was on for the absconding couple, they said.

