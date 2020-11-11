Gujarat: Girl dies in crocodile attack

A 15-year-old girl waskilled on Wednesday by a crocodile when she was washingutensils in a river at a village in Gir West forest divisionin Gujarat's Junagadh district, a senior official said

The body of the victim, Hiralben Wagh, has beenmissing and efforts are on to trace it, said ChiefConservative of Forests (Wildlife), Junagadh, DushyantVasavda

"The girl was washing utensils in the Machhundri riveraround 7 am when a crocodile dragged her into water and killedher," he said.