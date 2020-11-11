Man shot, attacked with sharp-edged weapons in Kerala

A man was injured after a member of a gang allegedly shot him using an illegal firearm near Perumbavoor here on Wednesday, police said. He was also allegedly attacked using sharp-edged weapons before being shot at around 1.30 am at Thandekkad.

The condition of the man identified as Adhil S, who was admitted to the ICU of a private hospital here,is said to be critical. The gang members have been identified and they will be arrested soon,police said.

The vehicle in which the gang travelled has been seized. They reportedly knocked down Adhil using their vehicle before attacking him,police said. Police suspect that the attack was a fallout between Adhil and a member of the gang over an illicit affair. Police said none of the gang members have secured the licence to use the gun.