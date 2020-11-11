Left Menu
Development News Edition

Polish far-right Independence Day march defies Warsaw ban

Planned as a drive through the capital's main arteries to circumvent the ban, the march spilled into the streets, with pedestrians carrying red-and-white Polish flags, firing flares and holding up banners that said "Our civilisation, our rules". The annual event has become a friction point between far-right groups and supporters of the nationalist government of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on one side, and their liberal opponents on the other.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 20:40 IST
Polish far-right Independence Day march defies Warsaw ban

Thousands of people took part in an annual far-right march in Warsaw to mark Poland's Independence Day on Wednesday, defying a ban imposed by city hall due to coronavirus restrictions. Planned as a drive through the capital's main arteries to circumvent the ban, the march spilled into the streets, with pedestrians carrying red-and-white Polish flags, firing flares and holding up banners that said "Our civilisation, our rules".

The annual event has become a friction point between far-right groups and supporters of the nationalist government of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on one side, and their liberal opponents on the other. Authorities in Warsaw, which is governed by a centrist mayor, accused the state-run police force of facilitating the march.

"The law is being broken here," said Karolina Galecka, a city hall spokeswoman. "Police have spent 12 hours preparing to secure the march, we were not informed about this ... and at this point you could say the police are co-organising it." Isolated scuffles broke out between police in riot gear and protesters, however. The police said on Twitter some flares had been confiscated and participants were being informed that their gathering was illegal.

A far-right lawmaker called on protesters to "rebel in the name of values and national unity". "The left tells you it is offering freedom. What kind of freedom is it? It's freedom to drink, take drugs and have free sex. That's all the freedom they have to offer," Robert Winnicki said, surrounded by a crowd which broke into chants of "God, honour, fatherland".

Cars snaked along a major bridge in Warsaw, honking their horns, surrounded by crowds of pedestrians, some carrying religious symbols or Polish flags. Before the march, groups of motorcyclists revved their engines, sending clouds of smoke into the air.

A truck with a banner "No to Jewish demands" also appeared, in a reference to far-right groups' opposition to any return of property taken from Jews during the Holocaust. Another truck bore the slogan "Normal family - strong Poland", a reference to the opposition of right-wing parties in Poland to LGBT rights.

Social tensions have been on the rise in Poland, amid a deepening polarisation spurred by the government's efforts to instil conservative values. Warsaw has also seen several massive protests in recent weeks, sparked by a ruling by the Constitutional Court which introduced a near-total ban on abortion in the predominantly Catholic nation.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

My Hero Academia Chapter 291 preview revealed, Will Dabi kill Endeavor?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Australian Navy Ship HMAS Ballarat makes port call at Mormugao Port in Goa

Australian Navy Ship HMAS Ballarat, a frigate, made a port call at Mormugao Port, Goa on 10 Nov 20. The ship was received by officers from Headquarters Goa Naval Area and the Defence Advisor at the Australian High Commission in India.After ...

20 deaths, 1,911 fresh virus cases in UP

Twenty more people died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday as 1,911 fresh cases surfaced, taking the states infection count to 5,03,159, according to a health bulletin. So far, 7,281 people have succumbed to the infection in ...

Jute balers plan to move court to challenge govt's stock limit order

Raw jute suppliers on Wednesday said they are planning to move a court to challenge the Jute Commissioners JC order that capped the maximum stock holding limit at 500 quintals to prevent hoarding of the commodity. Jute Balers Association wi...

Noida, Ghaziabad brought under FRRO Delhi for services to OCI card holders

To facilitate comfortable stay of foreigners in the country, the Home Ministry on Wednesday announced that Gautam Buddh Nagar Noida and Ghaziabad districts have been brought under the jurisdiction of the Foreigners Regional Registration Off...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020