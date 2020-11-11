Pakistan army targets forward areas along LoC, IB in J-K

Pakistani troops resorted to heavy firing and mortar shelling in forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch and the International Border (IB) in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said. The Indian Army and the Border Security Force (BSF) retaliated effectively. There was no report of any casualty or damage on the Indian side, they said.

"Around 0915 hours, the Pakistani army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Kirni, Shahpur and Qasba sectors in district Poonch," a defence spokesperson said. Later at 1800 hours, Pakistan again violated the ceasefire in the three sectors, the spokesperson said.

The exchange of fire between the two sides was still underway when reports last came in, the officials said. They said Pakistani Rangers also opened fire at three border outposts of Satpal, Karol Krishna and Gurnam along the IB in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district.

A cow was injured in the Pakistani firing which started around 9 pm on Tuesday and continued till 4.45 am on Wednesday, they said..