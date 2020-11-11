Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: Alert cops, vendor prevent suicide of man who lost job in lockdown

"The vendor told the Dial 112 officials that the elderly man was in Steller Green park where he is attempting to end his life, prompting the PRV's commander Happy Farshwal and pilot Vipin Kumar to rush to the spot," a police spokesperson said. When the police officials reached the spot in the park, they found the man sitting there on a bench, holding the rat poison in his hands.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 11-11-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 22:13 IST
UP: Alert cops, vendor prevent suicide of man who lost job in lockdown

Alert police officials and a roadside vendor on Wednesday prevented a 60-year-old man, who had lost his job during lockdown and now ran out of all savings, from committing suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, officials said. The policemen also mobilised local support to gather financial aid for the man, who had decided to end his life because of the financial crisis, the officials said.

A police response vehicle (PRV) of the emergency 112 service was patrolling in Sector 39 police station area of Noida when a local vendor alerted the cops about an elderly man buying rat poison from a nearby store. "The vendor told the Dial 112 officials that the elderly man was in Steller Green park where he is attempting to end his life, prompting the PRV's commander Happy Farshwal and pilot Vipin Kumar to rush to the spot," a police spokesperson said.

When the police officials reached the spot in the park, they found the man sitting there on a bench, holding the rat poison in his hands. The officials immediately reached out to him in a bid to pacify and prevent him from any mishap, the spokesperson said. "He told the PRV officials that he had lost his job during the COVID-induced lockdown earlier this year. He said he has run out on whatever savings he had at home because of which he had now planned to end his life by consuming poison," the official said.

Farshwal and Kumar pacified the man and prevented him from taking the extreme step. They also mobilised locals to provide a financial support of Rs 10,000 to the man, who is now hoping to start some work on his own, the spokesperson added..

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

My Hero Academia Chapter 291 preview revealed, Will Dabi kill Endeavor?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Four persons arrested for availing Rs 408 crore-worth fictitious input tax credit in Mumbai

Four top officials of various private enterprises have been arrested for allegedly availing fictitious input tax credit to the tune of Rs 408.67 crore in three separate cases, the Directorate General of GST Intelligence said on Wednesday. T...

After winning in Bihar, Bengal is prime focus for BJP : Vijayvargiya

After clinching the Bihar assembly polls, West Bengal will be the prime focus for BJP where it has set a target of winning more than 200 out of the total 294 seats in the state elections due in April-May 2021, party national general secret...

U.S. aide warns Brazil, without evidence, of Huawei 5G 'Big Brother' surveillance

A U.S. official said on Wednesday that Chinese surveillance of the world through 5G technology was like Big Brother in George Orwells novel 1984, as he urged Brazilian companies not to buy equipment from Chinas Huawei Technologies Co Ltd. K...

Autumn elevates Kashmir's beauty, tourism expected to pick up

Tourism is expected to be revived as Kashmir valley is witnessing the onset of the autumn season which has increased the beauty of the area manifold everywhere including Mughal gardens here. During the autumn season, due to the golden and b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020