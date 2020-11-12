UK PM Johnson's director of communications resigns

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's director of communications resigned on Wednesday after media reported there were bitter arguments at heart of government over a plan to make him chief of staff in Downing Street. Lee Cain had previously worked for Johnson when he was foreign minister and on the Vote Leave campaign to quit the European Union.

"After careful consideration I have this evening resigned as No10 director of Communications and will leave the post at the end of the year," Cain said in a statement. "It has been a privilege to work as an adviser for Mr Johnson for the last three years – being part of a team that helped him win the Tory leadership contest, secure the largest Conservative majority for three decades - and it was an honour to be asked to serve as the Prime Minister's Chief of Staff."