Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK PM Johnson's director of communications resigns

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's director of communications resigned on Wednesday after media reported there were bitter arguments at heart of government over a plan to make him chief of staff in Downing Street.

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-11-2020 02:51 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 02:51 IST
UK PM Johnson's director of communications resigns

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's director of communications resigned on Wednesday after media reported there were bitter arguments at heart of government over a plan to make him chief of staff in Downing Street. Lee Cain had previously worked for Johnson when he was foreign minister and on the Vote Leave campaign to quit the European Union.

"After careful consideration I have this evening resigned as No10 director of Communications and will leave the post at the end of the year," Cain said in a statement. "It has been a privilege to work as an adviser for Mr Johnson for the last three years – being part of a team that helped him win the Tory leadership contest, secure the largest Conservative majority for three decades - and it was an honour to be asked to serve as the Prime Minister's Chief of Staff."

TRENDING

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

Plasma jets may kill novel coronavirus within seconds: Study

EU criticised over surveillance aid in nations where privacy at risk

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: Kylie heads back to dancefloor with new album 'Disco'; India to regulate streaming services, online content and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Old Town Road singer Lil Nas X to perform in first virtual Roblox concertRapper Lil Nas X will perform in a virtual concert and debut a new music video on Roblox this weekend, in t...

Chile accuses Colombian man in serial killings of homeless people

Chilean authorities have accused a Colombian man of murdering at least seven people, including several who were homeless on the streets of the capital Santiago. Police arrested Diego Ruiz Restrepo, 30, on Monday after using surveillance cam...

Odd News Roundup: Palestinian baker keeps lion cubs as pets on Gaza rooftop; Brazil artist paints masks for those who want to show their face and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Two tonnes of cocaine worth 250 million seized in British Virgin IslandsA record 2.35 tonne haul of cocaine worth more than 250 million has been discovered in the British Virgin Islands afte...

Science News Roundup: Brazil's health regulator allows resumption of Chinese vaccine; Scientists watch as China remote glaciers melt at 'shocking' pace and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Scientists watch as China remote glaciers melt at shocking paceGlaciers in Chinas bleak Qilian mountains are disappearing at a shocking rate as global warming brings unpredictable chang...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020