Maha Guv calls for safe, pollution-free Diwali amid pandemic

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat SinghKoshyari on Thursday extended Diwali greetings to people ofthe state and urged them to celebrate the festival in a "safe,eco-friendly and pollution-free" manner in view of the COVID-19 pandemic

In a message to citizens, the Governor said, "I extendmy hearty greetings to all on the auspicious occasion ofDiwali. May the festival of lights bring happiness, prosperityand contentment in the lives of all." Koshyari noted that the challenge thrown by the novelcoronavirus is "far from over"

"I appeal to the people to celebrate a safe, eco-friendly and pollution-free Diwali. Let us make Diwali trulyinclusive by sharing our joy with at least one poor andunderprivileged person," he said.